Ventum Financial Increases European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.25

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
