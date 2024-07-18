Ventum Financial Increases European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.25

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.21. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.04.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

