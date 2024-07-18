Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veralto by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,441 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

