Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,172.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,069. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

