VeriSign (VRSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. VeriSign has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.35. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

