Viper Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%.
Viper Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VNOM stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Viper Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
