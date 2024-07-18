Viper Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

