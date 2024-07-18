Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.13

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 82911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vizsla Silver from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $478.78 million, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vizsla Silver by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 864,639 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 897,430 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $7,023,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.