Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett Sells 2,398 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

