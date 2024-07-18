Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett Sells 2,398 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Walmart
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.