Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $82.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $70.60 and last traded at $70.39. 2,445,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,438,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

