Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IDYA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

IDYA stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

