West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBAGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $360.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.39.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Earnings History for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.