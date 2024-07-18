West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $360.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.39.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.