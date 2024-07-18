Western Alaska Minerals Corp. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (CVE:WAM)

Get Western Alaska Minerals alerts:

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Western Alaska Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Western Alaska Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of CVE:WAM opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$43.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.76. Western Alaska Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$2.66.

Western Alaska Minerals ( CVE:WAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01).

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

