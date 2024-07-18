Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Major Shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll Sells 35,933 Shares

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 35,933 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $362,923.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,846,508 shares in the company, valued at $129,749,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03.

On Thursday, July 11th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 737 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $7,370.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76.

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WEST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $170,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

