Weyerhaeuser (WY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.6 %

WY stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

