Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.31

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.31 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 53080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.