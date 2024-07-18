Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 10.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. 162,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,050,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% in the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.