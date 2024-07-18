Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 10.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. 162,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,050,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.