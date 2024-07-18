Willem A. Meintjes Sells 1,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.