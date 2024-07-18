William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $59,850,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,082,000 after purchasing an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $33,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply



Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

