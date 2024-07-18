William Blair Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Market Perform

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.