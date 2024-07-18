Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

