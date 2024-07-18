Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public has set its FY24 guidance at $15.40-17.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 15.400-17.000 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTW stock opened at $267.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

