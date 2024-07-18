WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.420-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
