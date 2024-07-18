Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Woodward by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $179.43 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

