World Kinect (WKC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect World Kinect to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WKC stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. World Kinect has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.