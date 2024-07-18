Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $780,988.31

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $85.92 million and approximately $780,988.31 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 921,920,510 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 921,738,034.0501193. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09324847 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $977,505.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

