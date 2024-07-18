WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

