Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.