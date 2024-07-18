Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.