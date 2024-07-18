Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 29,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

