Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. Xerox has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.