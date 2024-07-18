Zacks Research Comments on Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ATGE)

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $79.72.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after acquiring an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 813,849 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

