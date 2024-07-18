Zacks Research Comments on Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on AVNS

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Avanos Medical stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.