Zacks Research Comments on Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

EXPD opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

