Zacks Research Comments on F.N.B. Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 413,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 89,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

