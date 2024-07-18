Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HXL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.