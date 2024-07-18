Zacks Research Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

AAL opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

