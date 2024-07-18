Zacks Research Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.31.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.26 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

