Zacks Research Weighs in on Teradyne, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $152.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

