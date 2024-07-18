Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 444,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 619,223 shares.The stock last traded at $18.11 and had previously closed at $18.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,014.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,880.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,934 shares of company stock worth $1,116,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after buying an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after buying an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,924,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,599,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after buying an additional 108,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after buying an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

