Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Critical Analysis

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Pixie Dust Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $184.32 million 1.78 $9.73 million $0.23 44.83 Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 4.48 -$14.45 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

This table compares Zynex and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 4.33% 16.34% 5.76% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Pixie Dust Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.59%. Pixie Dust Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 229.75%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Zynex.

Summary

Zynex beats Pixie Dust Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and braces for rehabilitation support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500); Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring and intravascular volume monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

