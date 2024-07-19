10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

