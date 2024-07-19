14,249 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.