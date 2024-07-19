21,047 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

