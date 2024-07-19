57,987 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

