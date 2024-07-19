6,395 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

