7,523 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aramark by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 201,623 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aramark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 546,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 131.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,249 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

