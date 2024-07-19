Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $177.55, but opened at $169.80. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $167.42, with a volume of 10,227,083 shares.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.82. The stock has a market cap of $251.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

