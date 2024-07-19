Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Aehr Test Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

