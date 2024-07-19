AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

