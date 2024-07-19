Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $37.26 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.