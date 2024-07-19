Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

