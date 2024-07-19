Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.82.

NYSE ALK opened at $37.26 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

